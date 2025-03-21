Fire crews tackle Doncaster house blaze after flames erupt in bedroom
Fire crews tackled a serious house blaze in Doncaster after flames broke out in a bedroom.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out and a spokesperson said: "Crews from Doncaster, Thorne and Askern were called at 4:48pm on Thursday to reports of a domestic building fire at Large Square, Stainforth.
"On arrival, firefighters discovered a bedroom well alight and used two hose reels and a jet to tackle the flames.
"Crews left at 6:39pm. The cause is thought to be accidental."
