Fire crews tackle Doncaster house blaze after flames erupt in bedroom

Fire crews tackled a serious house blaze in Doncaster after flames broke out in a bedroom.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out and a spokesperson said: "Crews from Doncaster, Thorne and Askern were called at 4:48pm on Thursday to reports of a domestic building fire at Large Square, Stainforth.

"On arrival, firefighters discovered a bedroom well alight and used two hose reels and a jet to tackle the flames.

"Crews left at 6:39pm. The cause is thought to be accidental."