Fire crews tackle deliberate blaze in Doncaster town centre building

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 09:45 GMT
Fire crews from stations from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames after a disused building in a Doncaster area town centre was deliberately set ablaze in an arson attack.

Firefighters from Dearne, Rotherham, Edlington and Parkway stations were called out to the extensive fire in an unoccupied building at 8:10pm on Sunday night in Main Street, Mexborough.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10:25pm.”

