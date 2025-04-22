Fire crews tackle blaze at Doncaster recycling plant

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:11 BST
Fire crews were called out to tackle an early hours blaze at a Doncaster recycling plant.

Crews from two stations were called out to deal with the fire at in Balby in the early hours of Good Friday.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 01:08am to a recycling company on Balby Carr Bank, Balby.

"Firefighters from Doncaster and Edlington attended an accidental fire in a chute. There were no reports of any casualties.”

Crews left at 2:22am.

