Fire crews spend nearly three hours tackling blaze at Doncaster industrial unit

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:43 BST
Fire crews from across Doncaster spent nearly three hours tackling a blaze which broke out at a city industrial unit.

Five fire engines and one aerial vehicle were called to the business park in Toll Bar shortly after 5pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:17pm to an industrial unit at Askern Road, Toll Bar.

"Several fire crews attended the incident.

“It is believed to have started accidentally.

"We left the scene at 8:03pm.”

