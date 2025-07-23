Fire crews spend nearly three hours tackling blaze at Doncaster industrial unit

Fire crews from across Doncaster spent nearly three hours tackling a blaze which broke out at a city industrial unit.

Five fire engines and one aerial vehicle were called to the business park in Toll Bar shortly after 5pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5:17pm to an industrial unit at Askern Road, Toll Bar.

"Several fire crews attended the incident.

“It is believed to have started accidentally.

"We left the scene at 8:03pm.”