Fire crews called to early morning car explosion outside Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Mar 2025, 09:17 BST
Fire crews have been called to a Doncaster pub this morning after a car exploded and burst into flames.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to The Styrrup in Stripe Road shortly before 7am.

Video footage shows a vehicle going up in the flames and spreading to other vehicles in the pub’s car park.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone is safe and sound, fire brigade were out very quickly. We’ll be open as normal from 11.30.”

We have asked SYFR for details.

