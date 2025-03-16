Fire crews called to early morning car explosion outside Doncaster pub

Fire crews have been called to a Doncaster pub this morning after a car exploded and burst into flames.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to The Styrrup in Stripe Road shortly before 7am.

Video footage shows a vehicle going up in the flames and spreading to other vehicles in the pub’s car park.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone is safe and sound, fire brigade were out very quickly. We’ll be open as normal from 11.30.”

We have asked SYFR for details.