Fire crews called to Doncaster Royal Infirmary following emergency alert

Fire crews have been called to Doncaster Royal Infirmary this morning following an emergency alert at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing several fire engines outside the hospital – and a number of people are understood to have been evacuated from a part of the building.

Photos show fire crews parked outside the main Women’s Hospital block on Thorne Road, with members of the public in the car park.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.