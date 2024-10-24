Fire crews called out to tackle cardboard blaze in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Oct 2024, 16:02 BST
Fire crews were called into action after a pile of cardboard was set ablaze in a Doncaster street.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze in Intake just after 9pm last night.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 9:22pm yesterday (Wednesday 23 October 2024) to a fire on Westminster Crescent, Doncaster.

“On arrival crews found a small pile of carboard alight. They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 10:02pm.”

