Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews were called into action after a pile of cardboard was set ablaze in a Doncaster street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze in Intake just after 9pm last night.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 9:22pm yesterday (Wednesday 23 October 2024) to a fire on Westminster Crescent, Doncaster.

“On arrival crews found a small pile of carboard alight. They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 10:02pm.”