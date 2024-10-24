Fire crews called out to tackle cardboard blaze in Doncaster street
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews were called into action after a pile of cardboard was set ablaze in a Doncaster street.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the blaze in Intake just after 9pm last night.
A spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called at 9:22pm yesterday (Wednesday 23 October 2024) to a fire on Westminster Crescent, Doncaster.
“On arrival crews found a small pile of carboard alight. They used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 10:02pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.