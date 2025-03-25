Fire crews called out after Doncaster garage bursts into flames

Fire crews were called into action after a garage fire outside a Doncaster house.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster fire stations were called out to the accidental garage blaze in Hatfield last night, with the road closed off as crews tackled the incident.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said that firefighters were called to the property in Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield at around 9.40pm last night and left the premises at around 10.25pm after extinguishing the blaze.