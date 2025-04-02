Fire crews at scene as blaze breaks out alongside major Doncaster road
Fire crews are at the scene after a blaze broke out alongside a major Doncaster road this afternoon.
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been at the scene close to Great Yorkshire Way.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “One crew from Rossington are currently in attendance at this incident after a call was received shortly before 1pm.
“This is a grass fire in woodland near to Toad Hole Lane.
“The fire is now under control and firefighters are currently damping down.”
