Fire crews at scene as blaze breaks out alongside major Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews are at the scene after a blaze broke out alongside a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been at the scene close to Great Yorkshire Way.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “One crew from Rossington are currently in attendance at this incident after a call was received shortly before 1pm.

“This is a grass fire in woodland near to Toad Hole Lane.

“The fire is now under control and firefighters are currently damping down.”