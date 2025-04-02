Fire crews at scene as blaze breaks out alongside major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:04 BST
Fire crews are at the scene after a blaze broke out alongside a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been at the scene close to Great Yorkshire Way.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “One crew from Rossington are currently in attendance at this incident after a call was received shortly before 1pm.

“This is a grass fire in woodland near to Toad Hole Lane.

“The fire is now under control and firefighters are currently damping down.”

