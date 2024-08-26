Emergency services scrambled to scene of serious early morning incident in Doncaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene of a serious early morning incident in Doncaster today.
The Free Press received reports of a large police presence in the York Round roundabout area of the city at around 6am.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police to find out details of the incident and will bring you the details when they get back to us.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.