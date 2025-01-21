Emergency services scrambled to scene of road traffic collision near Doncaster Racecourse

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 17:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene of what has been described as a ‘bad’ road traffic collision on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads at rush hour.

Eye witnesses contacted the Free Press about the incident near to the racecourse roundabout which is causing major delays for motorists.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can.

We have contacted the emergency services for more details.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncaster RacecourseDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice