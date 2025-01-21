Emergency services scrambled to scene of road traffic collision near Doncaster Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene of what has been described as a ‘bad’ road traffic collision on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads at rush hour.

Eye witnesses contacted the Free Press about the incident near to the racecourse roundabout which is causing major delays for motorists.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if they can.

We have contacted the emergency services for more details.