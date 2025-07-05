Emergency services rushed to scene of serious incident on Doncaster road where a car ended up on its roof

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Jul 2025, 18:20 BST
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road this afternoon, Saturday July 5, where a car ended up on its roof.

At around 4.30pm two ambulances and multiple police cars attended a road traffic collision at Lakeside.

The incident saw a car ending up on its roof.

We have approached the police for more details.

