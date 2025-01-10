Emergency services rushed to scene of serious Doncaster incident with crime scene investigators now on site

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a serious Doncaster incident this morning.

Eye witnesses reported police and an ambulance on St James Street from 7am with the Crime Scene Investigation team recently arriving too.

We have approached the police for more information and will bring you details when we can.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice