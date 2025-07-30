Emergency services reported at scene of serious incident in Doncaster tonight
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster tonight.
Eyewitnesses have reported police in paramedics in attendance in the Intake area throughout the evening.
It is understood an area around Westminster Crescent and Wembley Close are currently sealed off with police guarding the scene.
One eyewitness said: “There’s blue tape over the road and the police are in there.”
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.