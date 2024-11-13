Emergency services remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18 at Doncaster which remains closed

Published 13th Nov 2024, 18:06 GMT
Emergency services remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the M18, near Doncaster, this evening.

Police were called at 10.43am earlier today (13 November) following reports of a collision near junction 6 on the southbound carriageway involving five lorries.

The M18 still remains closed in both directions between junctions 6 and 7 while officers conduct their work.

The closure is expected to be in place for some time and police are asking that drivers please avoid the area and find alternative routes of travel.

Enquiries remain ongoing and we will provide further updates when possible.

