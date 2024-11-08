Emergency services including air ambulance scrambled to scene of serious incident in Doncaster
Emergency services including the air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
Eye witnesses reported numerous police cars and the medical chopper near to Haslam Park in the Bessacarr area of the city at around 4pm.
One said officers had shut park of the park off to the public.
We have contacted the police and air ambulance for more details and we will bring them to you as soon as we can.
