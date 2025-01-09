Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:29 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 13:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police have warned motorists to avoid Mill Street in Armthorpe which has been closed following the incident.

Eye witnesses have told the Free Press that the air ambulance is at the scene.

We will bring you more as we get it.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice