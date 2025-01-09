Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a road traffic collision in Doncaster this afternoon.
South Yorkshire Police have warned motorists to avoid Mill Street in Armthorpe which has been closed following the incident.
Eye witnesses have told the Free Press that the air ambulance is at the scene.
We will bring you more as we get it.
