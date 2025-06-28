Emergency services dealing with incident at Doncaster canal this afternoon
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of an incident near to a Doncaster canal this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have reported police, ambulance and fire crews all at the River Don Navigation Canal in Kirk Sandall in the last hour.
It is understood the incident is centred on a car park alongside the canal and behind St Oswald’s Church in the village.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service or further details.
Emergency services
