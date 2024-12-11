Emergency services called to road traffic collision on key Doncaster route

Emergency services were called to a serious road traffic collision which caused traffic tailbacks on one of the city’s major routes.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision on Great Yorkshire Way near to Parrots Corner at around 6pm last night.

The incident casued severe tailbacks along the road as well as the nearby A638 Great North Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that no one was seriously injured in the incident between two vehicles and no further details would be released.