Emergency services called to late night incident at Doncaster railway station
Emergency services were called to deal with a late night incident outside Doncaster railway station.
Police and paramedics were both called to the forecourt of the station on Trafford Way shortly before midnight last night, with an ambulance in attendance, eyewitnesses have reported.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “This was a medical incident and we attended to help manage groups of people at the station.”
We have also contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.