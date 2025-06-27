Emergency services called to incident outside Doncaster school this afternoon
Emergency services have been called to an incident outside a Doncaster school this afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to Armthorpe Road earlier this afternoon, with the road closed off near to Outwood Danum Academy.
A text from the school and shared with the Free Press read: “We managed an incident near school involving emergency services.
"The incident was not connected to school.
“We’re proud of most students who were safe, respectful and responsible.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.
