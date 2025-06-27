Emergency services called to incident outside Doncaster school this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Emergency services have been called to an incident outside a Doncaster school this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to Armthorpe Road earlier this afternoon, with the road closed off near to Outwood Danum Academy.

A text from the school and shared with the Free Press read: “We managed an incident near school involving emergency services.

"The incident was not connected to school.

“We’re proud of most students who were safe, respectful and responsible.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice