Emergency services called to Doncaster road after serious two vehicle crash
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision which closed a Doncaster road.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all reported at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9pm yesterday (Thursday), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Stripe Road, Rossington.
“It is reported that a blue Lexus and a red Ford Focus were involved in the collision. Emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.
“No injuries were reported during the collision.”
