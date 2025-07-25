Emergency services called to Doncaster road after serious two vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle collision which closed a Doncaster road.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all reported at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9pm yesterday (Thursday), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Stripe Road, Rossington.

“It is reported that a blue Lexus and a red Ford Focus were involved in the collision. Emergency services attended and the vehicles were recovered.

“No injuries were reported during the collision.”