Emergency services called to Doncaster bridge over reports of person in river

Emergency services were called to a Doncaster city centre bridge over reports of a person in the River Don.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to Chappell Drive near to St George’s Bridge yesterday afternoon after reports that a person had been seen in water near to Doncaster College.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews were called at 2.21pm – but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of someone going into the water.

“However, the person who may/may not have been in the water was then seen walking near Doncaster College.

“Four fire crews attended the incident and they left at 3:15pm.”

