Emergency services called to Doncaster bridge over reports of person in river
Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to Chappell Drive near to St George’s Bridge yesterday afternoon after reports that a person had been seen in water near to Doncaster College.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said crews were called at 2.21pm – but the incident turned out to be a false alarm.
In a brief statement, a spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of someone going into the water.
“However, the person who may/may not have been in the water was then seen walking near Doncaster College.
“Four fire crews attended the incident and they left at 3:15pm.”
In an emergency, you can report incidents to South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service on 999.
In a non-emergency, always call 101.
