Emergency services called to crash outside Doncaster church

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2025, 13:51 BST

Emergency services were called following a road crash outside a Doncaster church.

Police and paramedics were called to Pilkington Road in Kirk Sandall following a collision between vehicles near the junction with Moor Lane on Sunday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.

The incident took place near to St Oswald’s Church, which is perched on the edge of the nearby River Dun Navigation Canal.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was damage only and no further details would be released.

