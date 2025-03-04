Emergency services called to crash outside Doncaster church
Emergency services were called following a road crash outside a Doncaster church.
Police and paramedics were called to Pilkington Road in Kirk Sandall following a collision between vehicles near the junction with Moor Lane on Sunday evening, South Yorkshire Police said.
The incident took place near to St Oswald’s Church, which is perched on the edge of the nearby River Dun Navigation Canal.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was damage only and no further details would be released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.