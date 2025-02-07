Emergency services called to crash on major Doncaster road

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on a major Doncaster road this morning.

Police were called to the A638 Great North Road at the junction with Hurst Lane following reports of a collision between two vehicles.

It is understood that part of the junction has been partially closed following the incident.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the collision, which is understood to have taken place at around 10am.