Emergency services at the scene of a serious incident on Doncaster bypass
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a serious incident on a busy Doncaster road late last night.
Police and ambulance staff were seen at Balby bypass with the road closed off to vehicles.
The Free Press contacted the police for details and will bring you more when we can.
