Emergency services at the scene of a serious incident on Doncaster bypass

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a serious incident on a busy Doncaster road late last night.

Police and ambulance staff were seen at Balby bypass with the road closed off to vehicles.

The Free Press contacted the police for details and will bring you more when we can.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice