Emergency services at scene of serious incident on major Doncaster road

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road this morning.

Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of the incident on the A630 Balby Road near to the junction with Earlesmere Avenue.

Eyewitnesses have reported a pedestrian involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The AA has reported heavy traffic building up in the area.

We havce asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.