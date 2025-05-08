Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.

Police and paramedics have been at the scene in Doncaster Road, Mexborough, eyewitnesses have said.

According to AA Route Planner, there is heavy traffic in the area with the incident understood to have taken place between Adwick Road and Hirst Gate.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this evening’s incident.