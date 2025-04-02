Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road tonight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.

Eyewitnesses have reported police and paramedics on Balby Road near to the junction with Carr Hill with unconfirmed reports of a serious road collision.

AA Traffic News shows heavy traffic jams building up along the road and also on Carr Hill as well as surrouding roads.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of tonight’s incident.