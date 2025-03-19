Emergency services at scene of serious incident on Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:40 BST

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster road this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances on Stripe Road near to Rossington.

According to reports, several vehicles have been involved in the incident near to the Hesley Village complex.

AA Traffic News shows heavy traffic building up in the area following the incident which is understood to have happened at around 2.45pm.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of the incident.

