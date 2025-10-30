Emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Oct 2025, 10:56 GMT
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of serious incident in Doncaster this morning.

Police and paramedics are all reported to be in attendance at the incident in Ings Road, Bentley.

Eyewitnesses have reported numerous emergency vehicles at the scene in the last half hour.

The road leads from near the A19 in Bentley to an industrial estate.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.

