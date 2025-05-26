Emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster

Emergency services have flocked to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster, with both police and ambulances reported in the area.

Numerous police and paramedic vehicles have been reported near to Bentley Health Centre alongside the main A19 Askern Road in Bentley.

It is understood that emergency services were first called to a road alongside the centre at around 2.20pm on Sunday.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.