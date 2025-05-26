Emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 26th May 2025, 17:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services have flocked to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster, with both police and ambulances reported in the area.

Numerous police and paramedic vehicles have been reported near to Bentley Health Centre alongside the main A19 Askern Road in Bentley.

It is understood that emergency services were first called to a road alongside the centre at around 2.20pm on Sunday.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice