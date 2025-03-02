Emergency services at scene of serious early hours incident in Doncaster
Emergency services have flocked to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre overnight.
Police and paramedics were called to Spring Gardens at around 4am, eyewitnesses have reported.
Activity was focused on a loading bay area behind the former Boyes department store on Duke Street with several police cars and ambulances reported at the scene.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident and will bring further details as soon as we can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.