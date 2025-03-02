Emergency services at scene of serious early hours incident in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 07:47 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 08:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services have flocked to the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster city centre overnight.

Police and paramedics were called to Spring Gardens at around 4am, eyewitnesses have reported.

Activity was focused on a loading bay area behind the former Boyes department store on Duke Street with several police cars and ambulances reported at the scene.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident and will bring further details as soon as we can.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice