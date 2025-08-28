Emergency services at scene of serious crash on major Doncaster road this morning
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash which has closed a major Doncaster road this morning.
Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene on Bawtry Road in Bessacarr.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that Bawtry Road is currently closed at the junction where it meets Stoops Lane and Church Lane following a road traffic collision.
“Please avoid the area if you can and seek alternatives routes of travel.
“Thank you for your cooperation.”