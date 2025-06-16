Emergency services at scene of serious crash on M18 near Doncaster this morning
Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are being warned of delays following a crash on the M18 motorway near Doncaster this morning.
Motorists are being warned of delays on the southbound carriageway between J4 for Armthorpe and J3 for Doncaster following the collision.
A spokepserson for National Highways Yorkshire said: “One of two lanes are currently closed.
“Please allow extra time if you're travelling in the area.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of this morning’s incident.