Emergency services at scene of serious crash on M18 near Doncaster

Emergency services are at the scene of a multiple collision on the M18 motorway near Doncaster this afternoon.

Traffic is currently stopped on the M18 northbound between J3 and J4 due to a multiple collision, National Highways Yorkshire has reported.

Tailbacks are building up in the area, according to AA Route Planner, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.