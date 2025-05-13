Emergency services at scene of serious crash on M18 near Doncaster
Emergency services are at the scene of a multiple collision on the M18 motorway near Doncaster this afternoon.
Traffic is currently stopped on the M18 northbound between J3 and J4 due to a multiple collision, National Highways Yorkshire has reported.
Tailbacks are building up in the area, according to AA Route Planner, with drivers being urged to avoid the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.
Emergency servicesM18DoncasterTrafficAmbulance serviceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth Yorkshire Police