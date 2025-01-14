Emergency services at scene of incident on Doncaster roundabout this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster roundabout this afternoon.

Police, ambulance and fire crews have all been called to West End Lane in Rossington following an incident on the roundabout near to the village’s Lidl supermarket, eyewitnesses have said.

According to AA Traffic News, the incident is causing severe tailbacks along West End Lane in the village, with drivers urged to find other routes.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.