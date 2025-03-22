Emergency services at scene of incident in Doncaster street this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 18:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services have been called to an incident in a Doncaster street this afternoon.

Ambulance and fire crews were both called to Spansyke Street in Hexthorpe at around 5pm, eyewitnesses have reported.

It is not clear if police were also called to the scene, with efforts by paramedics and fire crews reportedly focusing on a single property in the street.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice