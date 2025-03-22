Emergency services at scene of incident in Doncaster street this afternoon
Emergency services have been called to an incident in a Doncaster street this afternoon.
Ambulance and fire crews were both called to Spansyke Street in Hexthorpe at around 5pm, eyewitnesses have reported.
It is not clear if police were also called to the scene, with efforts by paramedics and fire crews reportedly focusing on a single property in the street.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.
