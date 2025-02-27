Emergency services at scene of another serious incident in Doncaster
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of another serious incident in Doncaster this morning.
Several eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene of an incident at the junction of Clay Flat Lane and Stripe Road in Rossington.
It is understood that police were first called to the scene shortly after 9am this morning with diversions put in place.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of this morning’s incident.
