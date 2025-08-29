Emergency services at scene as truck overturns on Doncaster road

Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster this afternoon after a truck overturned on a busy carriageway.

Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been reported at the scene on Great Yorkshire Way.

According to the AA, heavy traffic is reported in the area with the road currently closed off and drivers advised to avoid the area.