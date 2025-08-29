Emergency services at scene as truck overturns on Doncaster road
Emergency services are at the scene in Doncaster this afternoon after a truck overturned on a busy carriageway.
Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been reported at the scene on Great Yorkshire Way.
According to the AA, heavy traffic is reported in the area with the road currently closed off and drivers advised to avoid the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details of this afternoon’s incident.
