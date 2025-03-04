Emergency services at scene as serious incident closes Doncaster road this morning
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident which has closed a Doncaster road this morning.
Eyewitnesses have reported fire, police and ambulance crews all in attendance at the scene on Low Levels Bank, which is between Hatfield and Sandtoft.
It is understood the road is currently closed in both directions with traffic reportedly building up in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Humberside Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.
