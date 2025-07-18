Emergency services at scene as multiple vehicle collision closes Doncaster road
Emergency services flocked to the scene of a multiple vehicle collision which closed a Doncaster road.
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called following the collision which is understood to have involved several vehicles at around 6pm yesterday on Cantley Lane in Cantley near to its junction with Bawtry Road and Rose Hill.
Eyewitnesses reported emergency services at the scene for several hours.
However, despite the response, South Yorkshire Police said that injuries were minor and that no further details would be released.
