Emergency services at scene as Doncaster road closed tonight following serious incident
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster with police cordoning off a road.
Police and ambulances have been reported at the scene in Highwoods Road, Mexborough with the road understood to be sealed off.
Eyewitnesses have also reported a helicopter circling in the area following the incident which is understood to have taken place in the last hour or so.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.