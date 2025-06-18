Emergency services at scene as A1 near Doncaster closed this morning
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident which has partially closed the A1 near Doncaster this morning.
The A1 is currently closed from junction 35 to 34 southbound due to a road traffic collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are on scene, and we ask you to avoid the area while we carry out our work.
“We will update you when possible. Thank you for your patience.”
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.