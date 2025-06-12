Emergency services at scene after car overturns on major Doncaster road
Emergency services have been reported at the scene after reports of a car flipping onto its roof on a major Doncaster road this lunchtime.
Eyewitnesses have reported police, fire and ambulance crews on the main A19 Bentley Road in Bentley following the incident.
It is understand that the incident happened near to the junction with Haslemere Grove with traffic reported to be building up in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.