Emergency services at scene after car overturns on major Doncaster road

Emergency services have been reported at the scene after reports of a car flipping onto its roof on a major Doncaster road this lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses have reported police, fire and ambulance crews on the main A19 Bentley Road in Bentley following the incident.

It is understand that the incident happened near to the junction with Haslemere Grove with traffic reported to be building up in the area.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.