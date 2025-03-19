Emergency services at Doncaster College this lunchtime amid reports of serious incident
Police and ambulances have been called to Doncaster College this lunchtime amid several reports of a serious incident.
Numerous eyewitnesses have reported emergency services outside the building in Chappell Drive in Doncaster city centre in the last hour.
Police are understood to have arrived at the scene at around 12.30pm, one eyewitness told the Free Press.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.
We have also contacted Doncaster College for comment.
