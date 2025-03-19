Emergency services at Doncaster College this lunchtime amid reports of serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Mar 2025, 13:37 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police and ambulances have been called to Doncaster College this lunchtime amid several reports of a serious incident.

Numerous eyewitnesses have reported emergency services outside the building in Chappell Drive in Doncaster city centre in the last hour.

Police are understood to have arrived at the scene at around 12.30pm, one eyewitness told the Free Press.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.

We have also contacted Doncaster College for comment.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice