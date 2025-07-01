Emergency crews scrambled to Doncaster canal over reports of person in water

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jul 2025, 07:07 BST
Emergency crews raced to a Doncaster canal following reports from members of the public of concerns for safety of a person in the water.

Police, paramedics and fire service crews were all dispatched to the River Don Navigation Canal at the rear of St Oswald’s Church in Kirk Sandall on Saturday night.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received an emergency call at 6.08pm on Saturday 28 June to reports of a person in the river in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

"A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene but no patients were conveyed to hospital.”

Ambulance and fire crews at the scene in Kirk Sandall.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Doncaster and Adwick stations were called out to Pilkington Road, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster at 6:02pm on June 28 to reports of someone in the water.

“However, it turned out to be a false alarm. There were a few young people around so crews gave water safety advice to them.

“Crews left the scene at 6:39pm.”

