Early morning road smash shuts Doncaster road

An early morning road smash closed a Doncaster road and saw buses diverted.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Bolton Road and Hill Top Road in Denaby Main at around 7.30am, witnesses said.

Stagecoach Yorkshire was briefly forced to divert its 221 service between Doncaster and Rotherham following the collision.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the collision between two vehicles was damage only and no further details would be released.

The road was later re-opened and bus services restored.