'Drunk' man on electric bike arrested after Doncaster city centre crash

A man has been arrested following an electric bike crash in Doncaster city centre.

At 10.35pm on Wednesday (1 October) the Yorkshire Ambulance Service made South Yorkshire Police officers aware of reports of a road traffic collision on High Street, Doncaster, a spokesperson said.

In a brief statement the spokesperson said: “It is reported a man on an electric bike collided with street furniture. The man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit of alcohol.”