Drivers warned of yet another abnormal load taking to South Yorkshire's roads

Police in South Yorkshire have warned drivers of potential delays and disruption as a huge abnormal lorry load takes to the region’s roads.

At 6pm on Friday 6 December, police will be escorting another abnormal load out of Hellaby Industrial Estate to the M1 north.

Due to the size of the load, police will have to close the A631 Bawtry Road in Rotherham from the mini roundabout towards the M18, and from the M18 towards Hellaby.

This closure is to allow the load to travel contraflow before a specialist team manoeuvre it over the central reservation.

During the closure no traffic will be allowed to move as safety is the main priority, and once complete all roads will be re-opened.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance but it has to move at this time due to other police escorts and restrictions that are in place throughout its journey.

“We cannot therefore move it in the early hours of the morning or on a weekend.”